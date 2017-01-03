Nuclear weapons: Remembering the unthinkable

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - what happened?

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

2:01 Day of tension as special session closes

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away

0:45 New Year's Eve in uptown Charlotte

1:31 Panthers pack up Monday

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls