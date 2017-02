VIDEO: David Gergen, former adviser to four U.S. presidents, dispensed with the usual vanilla message when he gave the commencement address Saturday at Elon University. Instead, in a passionate speech, he urged graduates to “take North Carolina back.” Gergen blasted the state’s political leadership for House Bill 2 and for the direction it has taken the state in recent months and years. He decried “the forces of political extremism” that represent “a sharp break from our past.”