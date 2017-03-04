Terrified of a homeless man, I refused to listen to him. The guilt was strong.

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen Pause

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

0:57 Rocky River High students hold unity march for immigrants

2:28 UNC's Mitch Trubisky reflects on final game as Tar Heel

0:48 Republic Services

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse

2:26 Meet Cox Mill sophomore phenom Wendell Moore