Did CMS finally acknowledge a damaging story about its new superintendent?

Back in December, the Observer editorial board reported that incoming Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Clayton Wilcox allowed athletes in his Maryland school district to participate in a company-sponsored University of Maryland chocolate milk study without letting parents and school board members know what was happening. Just as troubling: Some of his answers to editorial board questions about the study were demonstrably untrue.
What did CMS school board members have to say about that? Nothing. They didn’t dispute the editorial board’s reporting. They didn’t address it, either. Perhaps that was because the Observer had reported earlier that Wilcox might not have been the board’s first choice for superintendent, which wasn’t an ideal look for Wilcox or the board. Acknowledging that your new leader messed up in his old job might look even worse.
But that acknowledgment has finally come – we think.
While digging through CMS policy committee documents this week, Observer reporter Ann Doss Helms noticed a proposed change involving “Research and Evaluation.” That policy generally deals with studies of programs and initiatives designed to help CMS students academically. Now, one line of policy has been added: “CMS does not allow or participate in market research studies.”
Was that directed at Wilcox, who allowed his Maryland district to participate in precisely that kind of study? CMS school board member Tom Tate, who chairs the policy committee, didn’t know. He told the editorial board this week that the policy likely came from staff. At Thursday’s policy committee meeting, he couldn’t get a clear answer from staff on why the new policy was introduced. After all, no one can remember CMS ever participating in a market research study. Most educators already know that’s a bad idea.
It’s uncertain if the policy proposal will actually beome policy, and it could be coincidental that CMS officials added the new policy just as their new superintendent was starting his CMS tenure. But we think someone was sending a message. We just wish it had come from the school board.
