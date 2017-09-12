Do you go bananas when people sit out the national anthem? This is for you

More Videos 1:41 These NFL players protested the national anthem in Week 1 Pause 0:45 Car rams into crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va. 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 0:31 Commonwealth Ave. is closed due to downed power lines 1:27 Southbound chef speaks about new restaurant ahead of grand opening Tuesday. 0:31 CATS bus collides with two cars 0:59 Gov. Cooper: strong winds near Charlotte could cause outages, eye on Hurricane Jose 0:36 Greg Olsen: Panthers running game 'still goes through Stew,' more fine-tuning ahead 1:22 Major storm risks that could threaten Charlotte's water supply 1:12 Duke Energy crews assemble to help restore services in the wake of Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

These NFL players protested the national anthem in Week 1 Colin Kaepernick started the movement to sit out the national anthem last year as a way to protest racism and inequality. For their first games this season, several more NFL players followed his lead. Colin Kaepernick started the movement to sit out the national anthem last year as a way to protest racism and inequality. For their first games this season, several more NFL players followed his lead. Neil Nakahodo and Jeneé Osterheldt The Kansas City Star

Colin Kaepernick started the movement to sit out the national anthem last year as a way to protest racism and inequality. For their first games this season, several more NFL players followed his lead. Neil Nakahodo and Jeneé Osterheldt The Kansas City Star