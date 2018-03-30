Charlotte's got a lot, but it needs a new slogan

This is harder than you might think.
It's time to retire our tourism slogan, "Charlotte's Got A Lot." It's time for something new to magnetize the town.
I've been struggling. Paris or Key West might be easier. But here are a few suggestions:
▪ Not as boring as Raleigh.
▪ Where Kemba Walker watches the NBA playoffs.
▪ Building a better airport since 1983.
▪ Only hours from everything!
▪ You can drive south from the city without getting stuck on a stupid tollway.
▪ Where America comes to build apartments.
▪ See our TV forecasters go apoplectic about thunderstorms.
▪ Make yourself at home. Toss your bike anywhere.
▪ No medical or law schools to mar your view.
▪ We have several nice parks.
▪ Frequent trains to the airport (freights).
▪ Site of a really big convention in 2012.
▪ Where the traffic barrel was invented.
▪ Not flat like Indianapolis and easier to spell than Cincinnati.
▪ Three PBS stations, and we don't watch any of them.
▪ Poke around - it's possible there's still some gold somewhere.
▪ Our taxes are so low we can't afford to build highways.
▪ Convenient to historic Salisbury.
You see what we're up against here.
Fact is, we're a nice place, but nothing spectacular. Bombastic Atlanta is a like sparkling painted lady. We're like her sweet little sister who sells Mary Kay.
Charlotte's got a little - of everything. We're low hassle, high satisfaction. We've got good museums for everything from aviation to stock cars, a dynamic core, pro teams that break our loyal hearts and we get just a little bigger and better each day. Progress has always been the biggest word in our lexicon.
So, maybe this:
▪ "Four stars." - Goldilocks.
