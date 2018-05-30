Union County eighth-grader advancing at National Spelling Bee

Eva Vega is making the Observer and the Charlotte region proud.
The eighth grader from Marvin Ridge Middle School in Union County could advance to the finals of the National Spelling Bee in Maryland today.
This afternoon, she correctly spelled “porridge.” On Tuesday she correctly spelled “stolon,” which is a botany term. By the end of today, those correct spellings will combine with her performance on an earlier written test to determine if she is one of 50 finalists who will compete on Thursday. The competition began with close to 520 spellers.
If she advances, she will win at least a $500 gift card for her performance. The winner will receive $42,500 cash and other prizes.
Eva qualified for the national bee by winning the Charlotte Observer regional spelling bee in February. Her winning word there was “stramineous” which came after words such as mantilla, commotion and diplodocus. She also won the Observer bee in 2016 and reached the fourth round of the national bee that year.
We’re pulling for you Eva! Good luck!
Comments