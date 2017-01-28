Trump set to replace that liberal Scalia

As President Donald Trump prepares to name a successor to Justice Antonin Scalia, the conventional wisdom is that the choice will not change the liberal-conservative balance on the court. After all, this argument goes, if Trump chooses any of the names on his previously published list, the court and the country will simply be swapping one conservative justice for another.
That understanding is incorrect and, as the Senate considers Trump’s nominee and the impact on the court, could be dangerously misleading. This will come as a surprise to many, but in a number of important areas, including the rights of criminal defendants and freedom of speech, the justice was actually quite liberal. Of Scalia’s approximately 879 opinions, I have counted 135 as liberal and a number of others as arguably liberal.
No doubt, Scalia was a committed conservative and originalist. He relied on that pair of approaches to render conservative opinions on abortion, the right to die, women’s rights, gay rights, obscenity, the death penalty, habeas corpus, regulatory takings of private property, gun rights, establishment of religion, states’ rights, the scope of the commerce clause and more.
Yet Scalia’s commitment to his jurisprudence led him to write many important liberal opinions.
In criminal cases, Scalia was the court’s leading protector of defendants’ rights under the confrontation clause. Because the testimony had not been subject to cross-examination, he disallowed the use of previous grand jury testimony by a witness who was unavailable at trial. Scalia was liberal in his interpretation of the double jeopardy clause and the prohibition against ex post facto judicial decisions under the due process clause. He insisted that indictments, to be valid, list all the elements of a crime.
Scalia took a similarly liberal approach on questions of what constitutes an unreasonable search or seizure. He protected homes from searches by heat-detectors seeking signs of marijuana plants or dogs sniffing around a house to detect narcotics. He dissented when the court upheld the taking of a DNA sample from the mouth of someone arrested on one offense and then charged with another crime based on a DNA match.
When it came to the Sixth Amendment’s right to trial by jury, Scalia was a leader of the liberal position. He insisted that juries, not judges, make the critical decision of whether an action amounted to a hate crime, and therefore was subject to more severe punishment.
Scalia advocated a broad scope for freedom of speech. Notwithstanding Trump’s argument that flag-burners should be subject to criminal prosecution, Scalia joined the opinion of liberal justice William Brennan striking down laws making flag desecration a crime. Scalia’s First Amendment prohibited making distinctions based on the content of a statement.
When the time comes to evaluate Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, we should not be misled by statements that he or she is a conservative in the mold of Scalia. The reality is much more nuanced. The odds are that we are going to have a nominee who not only follows Scalia’s conservative opinions, but also rejects his liberal ones. In short, the court without Scalia is likely to be a lot worse than the one with him still serving.
Dorsen is a Washington lawyer and author.
