Blaming mayor for HB2 makes no sense
In response to “Blame for HB2 falls on mayor’s shoulders” (March 27 Forum):
I am sick and tired of the call by some people to blame Mayor Roberts for HB2. Charlotte’s anti-discrimination ordinance was passed by a majority of the City Council members (not the mayor) after an extended effort by the LGBT community and its straight allies to have it enacted.
Everyone in Charlotte had the opportunity before the election to see the candidates’ positions on this, as it was well publicized. It’s like blaming civil rights workers or the freedom riders for the terrible violence against so many African-Americans as they sought to end segregation.
Diana Travis, Charlotte
Democrats wrong to oppose Gorsuch
The partisanship in Washington pushed by Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi is disgusting. Republicans wanted the incoming president, Clinton or Trump, to appoint the Supreme Court justice to replace Antonin Scalia. Clinton was expected to win the presidency so the pick would have been a liberal judge. But Trump surprised everyone by winning, and his pick is a conservative judge.
FYI: Schumer voted for Gorsuch when he was made a federal judge earlier. Schumer is so vehemently opposed to him now only because Trump nominated him.
Sheila W. Evans, Charlotte
Some Republicans put country first
Democratic party leaders declared victory for all Americans with the withdrawal of the health care bill. It was a victory for all Americans, but not for the reason they would have you believe.
Rather, it was a victory because Republican representatives did exactly what they were sent to Washington to do. They put the interests of the people in their districts above the interests of their party! We can only hope for that ideal to trickle down to the folks in Raleigh.
Woody Tucker, Granite Falls
Inequality in health care is wrong
Most of my Republican friends have a kind spirit, a good heart and are church-going. So it continues to perplex me that they believe health care to be a privilege rather than a right.
It is unconscionable for a family to lose their home to provide health care for a critically ill child. The fact that the world’s 30-plus developed countries offer some sort of universal coverage is proof that health care is a universal right. Inequality of health care coverage is a dark stain on our country.
Dan Laurent, Charlotte
My hopes for a ‘new’ Observer
In response to “We are listening in new ways” (March 26):
As disappointed as I am about the “new and fascinating” announcement that realigns reporters based on what “readers really need from us” – which apparently involves six sports reporters, one education reporter and zero arts and culture reporters – I hope the Observer will continue to strive for balanced reporting that doesn’t diminish topics that receive the fewest online clicks and the least laughs.
Alicia Durand, Mill Spring, N.C.
Who might help with food access?
In response to “Access to food stores helps fill basic needs” (March 24 Forum):
It is difficult to relate to not even having the ability to visit a grocery store whenever a few items are needed for a family meal. A partial solution is not really hard to achieve. After reading of those multi-million dollar “compensations” that many of our televangelists receive and the tens of thousands collected at services on the day of worship, I can’t believe that someone hasn’t already found a worthwhile use for just a fraction (pocket change) of that money.
Maybe a fraction of the multi-million dollar bonuses some of the local CEOs receive annually could also go toward this cause.
Noel A. Triplett, Charlotte
Sad to see decline in social graces
In response to “After 60 years of teaching kids social graces, Cotillion sees last dance” (March 25):
What a shame to see kids grow up without social graces – not knowing that shoes should be polished and a necktie tied straight and length to the middle of your belt.
These are the kids who grow up without proper table manners and who later would attend a theater performance, opera and symphony wearing jeans and baseball hats.
Terrible, “The Ugly American.”
Mario Putzrath, Charlotte
