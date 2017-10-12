Kevin Siers cartoon: Trump's free speech friends | Charlotte Observer
News
Sports
Entertainment
Real Estate
75°
Full Menu
75°
Customer Service
Newsletters
Digital Edition
News
News
Local
Crime
Databases
Education
Election
Politics
Nation/World
Special Reports
Carolina College Bound
Columnists
Campaign Tracker
Retro Charlotte
Your Schools
Mark Washburn
All Blogs & Columns
Sports
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
That's Racin'
High Schools
College Sports
Charlotte Knights/MLB
Other Sports
Blogs & Columnists
Inside the Panthers
Inside the NBA
Prep Insiders
Scott Fowler
Tom Sorensen
All Blogs & Columns
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
Business
Banking
ShopTalk
Top Workplaces
National Business
Bank Watch
What's in Store
Development
Earth and Energy
All Blogs & Columns
Living
Living
Religion
Food & Drink
Health & Family
Home & Garden
CLT Style
Travel
Living Here Guide
Deal Diva
Everyday Angels
Blogs & Columnists
I'll Bite
Karen Garloch
Kathleen Purvis
All Blogs & Columns
Entertainment
Entertainment
Events
Movie News & Reviews
Restaurants
Music/Nightlife
Television
Books
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Contests
Media Scene
Blogs & Columnists
Helen Schwab
Sound Bites
Lawrence Toppman
All Blogs & Columns
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Kevin Siers
Letters
Submit a Letter
Viewpoint
All Blogs & Columns
Blogs & Columnists
O-Pinion
You Write The Caption
Taylor Batten
Eric Frazier
Peter St. Onge
Celebrations
Obituaries
TV Listings
Public Notices
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Homes
Classifieds
Shopping
Place an ad
Mobile & Apps
MomsCharlotte
Carolina Bride Magazine
Lake Norman Magazine
South Park Magazine
Kevin Siers
Oct 12, 2017
Siers cartoon: Trump's free speech friends
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Sports
Entertainment
Living
News
Siers cartoon: Trump and the Republicans
Siers cartoon: The War on Coal
Siers cartoon: Emperor's Modern Day Presidential Clothes
Siers cartoon: The real-estate mogul and the movie mogul
Siers cartoon: Panther gear; post-sexist interview edition
Siers cartoon: Trump's Puerto Rico visit
Siers cartoon: Another Congressional moment of silence
Siers cartoon: The American plague
Trending Stories
Immigrant built a life, a family in Charlotte for 17 years. Now she’s being deported.
‘Kneel-In’ protest planned outside stadium before Panthers-Eagles game
Charlotte Spectrum customers could lose BET, Comedy Central, CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon
Panthers TE Greg Olsen updates his recovery from foot surgery, timeframe for return
Missing Providence Day student had suffered concussion and was fighting depression
Siers cartoon: Another sports figure taking a knee
Siers cartoon: Offensive speech in Mecklenburg County
Siers cartoon: Panthers owner's stand on NFL protests
Siers cartoon: Where do health care bills go when they die?
Siers cartoon: Taking a knee
Siers cartoon: The last ditch repeal and replace bill
Siers cartoon: Cassidy-Graham lives
Siers cartoon: Chief Putney gets the Scott Report
Siers cartoon: Trump's U.N. vision
Siers cartoon: The Scott Shooting, one year later
Siers cartoon: Real estate industry meets climate change
Siers cartoon: The New CMS Special Sandwich
Siers cartoon: Talking climate change, is never good for you?
Siers cartoon: Mayor Roberts' Loss
Siers cartoon: Silent Sam and UNC Board of Governors
Siers cartoon: Trump's Cone of Uncertainty
Subscriptions
Start a Subscription
Customer Service
eEdition
Vacation Hold
Pay Your Bill
Site Information
About Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
News in Education
Photo Store
Social, Mobile & More
Text News Alerts
Mobile & Apps
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Google+
Advertising
Information
Place a Classified
Local Deals
Shopping
CLT Digital
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service