Kevin Siers

Your new You Write the Caption challenge: 01/15/18

January 15, 2018 04:43 AM

Welcome to You Write the Caption, the Charlotte Observer cartoon caption contest, an opportunity to test your wit and win a prize. Each Monday, Observer editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers will post a political cartoon that needs a caption and invite readers to write one. Winner will receive a print of the cartoon with the caption on it. To learn more about our contest and see our caption writing guidelines, please click here.

Please include your MAILING ADDRESS and daytime phone number. Entries without a mailing address can not be considered as finalists.

Deadline for entries is NOON, Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Enter as many times as you wish. To submit your caption on-line, just click here to email us, or address your e-mail to caption@charlotteobserver.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

To mail your caption to the Observer, address it to You Write the Caption, Editorial Department, The Charlotte Observer, P.O. Box 30308, Charlotte, NC 28230-0308.

Winner will be announced Friday morning online and in the print newspaper Monday. Kevin Siers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kevin Siers sketches Clodfelter and Roberts

    The Observer's Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist draws Democratic mayoral candidates Dan Clodfelter and Jennifer Roberts.

Kevin Siers sketches Clodfelter and Roberts

Kevin Siers sketches Clodfelter and Roberts 1:22

Kevin Siers sketches Clodfelter and Roberts
MLK Day Parade 2018 2:30

MLK Day Parade 2018
Clay Waller cleans his bloody boat after murdering his wife 1:06

Clay Waller cleans his bloody boat after murdering his wife

View More Video