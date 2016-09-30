The new winner: Sept. 30, 2016

See what our winning policies have wrought: atrophy!
The Winner: Scott Tredwell of Advance, N.C.
Runners-up
“Winning!”
Suzanne Estro, Charlotte
“I champion all voters!”
Richard Randall, Cherryville
“This is for being a very strong offensive player!”
Carolyn Hudson, Columbia, S.C.
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“Loser takes all.”
“Carolina’s cup runneth over!”
“Thank God for Nascar!”
“I won Duke Energy’s ‘Best Governor’ award!”
“I did the best I could!”
Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, Oct. 3, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers
