September 30, 2016 9:00 AM

The new winner: Sept. 30, 2016

Kevin Siers: You Write the Caption

See what our winning policies have wrought: atrophy!

The Winner: Scott Tredwell of Advance, N.C.

Runners-up

“Winning!”

Suzanne Estro, Charlotte

“I champion all voters!”

Richard Randall, Cherryville

“This is for being a very strong offensive player!”

Carolyn Hudson, Columbia, S.C.

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“Loser takes all.”

“Carolina’s cup runneth over!”

“Thank God for Nascar!”

“I won Duke Energy’s ‘Best Governor’ award!”

“I did the best I could!”

