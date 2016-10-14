The new caption contest winner: Oct. 17, 2016

If I cannot inspire love, I will cause fear! - Mary Shelley from Frankenstein
The Winner: Rodney Robinson of Lincolnton
Runners-up
“Now remember, I have been pronounced dead before.”
Michael Monroe, Charlotte
“I think my strongest asset by far is my temperament.”
Steve Robertson, Indian Land
“I know more about monsters than anyone, trust me.”
Rick Leissner, Morganton
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“I’ll make Halloween great again.”
“We both agree Donald Trump is really scary.”
“I’m unshackled. My opponent is off the leash.”
“Ugliest debate ever.”
“Who says this is a freak election?”
“She has tremendous hate in her heart.”
“She’s the devil.”
“It took three wives to make me what I am.”
“I’m a self-made man!”
“You’re the best candidate your party could come up with?”
Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, Oct. 17, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers
