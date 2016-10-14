You Write the Caption

October 14, 2016 9:00 AM

The new caption contest winner: Oct. 17, 2016

Kevin Siers: You Write the Caption

You Write the Caption

Kevin Siers gives you a chance to play cartoonist

If I cannot inspire love, I will cause fear! - Mary Shelley from Frankenstein

The Winner: Rodney Robinson of Lincolnton

Runners-up

“Now remember, I have been pronounced dead before.”

Michael Monroe, Charlotte

“I think my strongest asset by far is my temperament.”

Steve Robertson, Indian Land

“I know more about monsters than anyone, trust me.”

Rick Leissner, Morganton

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“I’ll make Halloween great again.”

“We both agree Donald Trump is really scary.”

“I’m unshackled. My opponent is off the leash.”

“Ugliest debate ever.”

“Who says this is a freak election?”

“She has tremendous hate in her heart.”

“She’s the devil.”

“It took three wives to make me what I am.”

“I’m a self-made man!”

“You’re the best candidate your party could come up with?”

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, Oct. 17, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

Related content

You Write the Caption

Comments

Videos

Take-home technology: CMS students get iPads

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos