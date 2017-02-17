You Write the Caption

February 17, 2017 8:44 AM

The new caption contest winner: 02/20/17

Kevin Siers: You Write the Caption

Kevin Siers gives you a chance to play cartoonist

We’ve neutralized the spirit of freedom.

The Winner: Ken May of Charlotte

Runners-up

“There’s something strange in the neighborhood.”

Suzanne Estro, Charlotte

“When you’re reading things that expose the truth, who you gonna call? Sean Spicer!.”

Ross Levin, Charlotte

“I ain’t afraid of no Post.”

From many readers

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“America has been slimed.”

“Some of us are scared but not of ghosts.”

“We’re looking for a large orange creature with fuzzy hair.”

“When there’s something strange and it don’t look good, who you gonna call?”

“It’s the new McCarthyism.”

“Well, we just gave a nut a nuke. We probably should run.”

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, Feb. 20, for a new cartoon caption President’s Day challenge. – Kevin Siers

You Write the Caption

