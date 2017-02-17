The new caption contest winner: 02/20/17

We’ve neutralized the spirit of freedom.
The Winner: Ken May of Charlotte
Runners-up
“There’s something strange in the neighborhood.”
Suzanne Estro, Charlotte
“When you’re reading things that expose the truth, who you gonna call? Sean Spicer!.”
Ross Levin, Charlotte
“I ain’t afraid of no Post.”
From many readers
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“America has been slimed.”
“Some of us are scared but not of ghosts.”
“We’re looking for a large orange creature with fuzzy hair.”
“When there’s something strange and it don’t look good, who you gonna call?”
“It’s the new McCarthyism.”
“Well, we just gave a nut a nuke. We probably should run.”
