The new You Write the Caption winner: March 10, 2017

Nothing much moves when you're working with absolute zeros.
The Winner: Scott Tredwell of Advance, N.C.
Runners-up
“I feel the legislature is warming to me.”
Joan Taylor, Fort Mill
“The legislature controls the thermostat.”
Will Robin, Hickory
“I can’t stand being ice-olated.”
John Bradey, Matthews
Thanks for all your entries this week. Here are a few more entries that caught our eye:
“As always, I remain cool under pressure.”
“The puck stops here.”
“Talk about getting a cold reception.”
“I feel like a Coop-sicle.”
“So much for warm and fuzzies from Berger and Moore.”
“The legislature has an Ice Age mentality.”
“This is step one in my plan to repeal HB2. Step two involves hell freezing over.”
