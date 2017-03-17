The new You Write the Caption winner: March 17, 2017

Now they’re sending ESPYN.
The Winner: George Wolbers of Matthews
Runners-up
“There’s something oddly orange taking over the media outlets.”
Richard Randall, Cherryville
“I always win my tax bracket.”
Doug Cox, Greensboro
“Terrible! Just got a tipp Obama tampered with the nuclear football!”
Scott Tredwell, Advance, N.C.
Thanks for all your entries. Here are a few more from this week that caught our eye:
“What should we text today, Mini-me?”
“Madness? Now that’s something I understand.”
“Remember when 'March Madness' meant only one orange, unpredictable thing to keep an eye on?”
“Are we related?”
“Those bugging devices are everywhere.”
“Does Kellyanne know about this one?”
Spalding and balding.
“New executive order will ban basketball from immigrating into my news cycle.”
