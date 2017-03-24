The new winner: March 24, 2017

Convincing the council was child’s play.
The Winner: Phil Clutts of Harrisburg
Runners-up
“These will help you save millions in new development costs.”
John Bradey, Matthews
“In Charlotte you can build anything anywhere.”
Don McIver, Charlotte
“We want Charlotte to appeal more to a younger demographic.”
Rick Leissner, Morganton
Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, March 27, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers
Comments