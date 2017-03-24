You Write the Caption

March 24, 2017 8:35 AM

The new winner: March 24, 2017

Kevin Siers: You Write the Caption

You Write the Caption

Kevin Siers gives you a chance to play cartoonist

Convincing the council was child’s play.

The Winner: Phil Clutts of Harrisburg

Runners-up

“These will help you save millions in new development costs.”

John Bradey, Matthews

“In Charlotte you can build anything anywhere.”

Don McIver, Charlotte

“We want Charlotte to appeal more to a younger demographic.”

Rick Leissner, Morganton

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, March 27, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

Related content

You Write the Caption

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man shot dead in northeast Charlotte

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos