March 31, 2017 9:00 AM

The new winner: March 31, 2017

Kevin Siers gives you a chance to play cartoonist

Final Faux.

The Winner: Paul Jennings of Charlotte

Runners-up

“What, all upsets?”

Richard Randall, Cherryville

“My chickens are coming home to roost!”

Jerry Maddux, Cornelius

“Government of the peeps, by the peeps, for the peeps.”

Martin Settle, Charlotte

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“Nobody knew this could be so complicated!”

“We right-wingers have to stick together.”

“Communication is a one-way tweet.”

“In my mind, I’m going to Carolina . . .”

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, April 3, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

