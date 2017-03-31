The new winner: March 31, 2017

Final Faux.
The Winner: Paul Jennings of Charlotte
Runners-up
“What, all upsets?”
Richard Randall, Cherryville
“My chickens are coming home to roost!”
Jerry Maddux, Cornelius
“Government of the peeps, by the peeps, for the peeps.”
Martin Settle, Charlotte
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“Nobody knew this could be so complicated!”
“We right-wingers have to stick together.”
“Communication is a one-way tweet.”
“In my mind, I’m going to Carolina . . .”
– Kevin Siers
