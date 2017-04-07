The new winner: April 7, 2017

Yeah, I, too, am in the tank.
The Winner: Loyd Dillon of Charlotte
Runners-up
“HB2 flush-trated us all.”
Ken May, Charlotte
“North Carolina has become a dumping ground.”
Rodney Robinson, Lincolnton
“The repeal was so watered-down, it went right through me.”
Ross Levin, Charlotte
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“You may be embarrassed, but I’m flushed.”
“Everything has to work through the system.”
“This pouring-on is taking its toll.”
“I’ve had a steady stream of complaints.”
“No thanks, I’ve already drunk Phil Berger’s Kool-aid.”
“I repeal HB2 and I’m still getting crap.”
Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account).
