The new winner: April 7, 2017

April 7, 2017 9:00 AM

Kevin Siers gives you a chance to play cartoonist

Yeah, I, too, am in the tank.

The Winner: Loyd Dillon of Charlotte

Runners-up

“HB2 flush-trated us all.”

Ken May, Charlotte

“North Carolina has become a dumping ground.”

Rodney Robinson, Lincolnton

“The repeal was so watered-down, it went right through me.”

Ross Levin, Charlotte

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“You may be embarrassed, but I’m flushed.”

“Everything has to work through the system.”

“This pouring-on is taking its toll.”

“I’ve had a steady stream of complaints.”

“No thanks, I’ve already drunk Phil Berger’s Kool-aid.”

“I repeal HB2 and I’m still getting crap.”

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, April 10, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

You Write the Caption

