The new winner: April 14, 2017

Looks like more White House infighting.
The Winner: Rick Leissner of Morganton
Runners-up
“But, believe me, this IS an Easter egg. That I can tell you.”
Loyd Dillon, Charlotte
“They’ll never see this coming!”
Richard Randall, Cherryville
“Happy Easter, Bannon!”
Jeanie Dragoo, Charlotte
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“Believe me, I’m a man for all seasons.”
“Fake news!”
“You’re an egg because I SAY you’re an egg!”
“No bunny knows the trouble I’ve seen.”
“Somebody’s fired.”
“I’m changing things up a bit.”
“We deconstructing Easter.”
“No bunny knows Easter better than me.”
“It’s from my basket of deplorables.”
“I have the best generals.”
“Umm, I’ll let Sean Spicer explain it.”
Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, April 17, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers
