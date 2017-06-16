You Write the Caption

June 16, 2017 8:21 AM

The new caption contest winner: 06.16.17

Don’t believe a word we say.

The Winner: Ross Levin of Charlotte

Runners-up

“Your story is unraveling.”

Bill McGloughlin, Charlotte

“Looks like you fingered me in the cover-up.”

Billy Grooms, Folly Beach, S.C.

“No puppet, no puppet, you’re the puppet.”

D.J. Trump, Palm Beach, Fl.

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“There are holes in your story.”

“You can’t lay a finger on me.”

“You’re putting words in my mouth.”

“I have nothing to say.”

“Thanks for the hand.”

“Does this look like a cover-up?”

“Get a grip, Comey.”

“You’re Putin words in my mouth.”

“Hand sanitizer, please.”

“We’ll soon see who has the upper hand.”

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, June 19, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

