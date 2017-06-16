The new caption contest winner: 06.16.17

Don’t believe a word we say.
The Winner: Ross Levin of Charlotte
Runners-up
“Your story is unraveling.”
Bill McGloughlin, Charlotte
“Looks like you fingered me in the cover-up.”
Billy Grooms, Folly Beach, S.C.
“No puppet, no puppet, you’re the puppet.”
D.J. Trump, Palm Beach, Fl.
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“There are holes in your story.”
“You can’t lay a finger on me.”
“You’re putting words in my mouth.”
“I have nothing to say.”
“Thanks for the hand.”
“Does this look like a cover-up?”
“Get a grip, Comey.”
“You’re Putin words in my mouth.”
“Hand sanitizer, please.”
“We’ll soon see who has the upper hand.”
