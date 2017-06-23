You Write the Caption

You Write the Caption

Kevin Siers gives you a chance to play cartoonist

You Write the Caption

June 23, 2017 9:00 AM

The new caption contest winner: June 23, 2017

Our relationship with the governor is based on trussed.

The Winner: Scott Tredwell of Advance, N.C.

Runners-up

“We obviously want to preserve the Governor’s executive privilege.”

John Bradey, Matthews

“Finally, a governor we can work with.”

Richard Johnson, Raleigh

“What curse?”

From several readers

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“We’ve got our reshaping of the governor’s powers all wrapped up.”

“The Governor is cursed by his own liberal gauzes.”

“The Governor is bound but still determined.”

“It’s the curse of the gerrymander!”

“We take pride in the body of our work.”

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, June 26, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Movie theater fire near Pineville

Movie theater fire near Pineville 0:38

Movie theater fire near Pineville
Movie theater fire near Pineville 0:38

Movie theater fire near Pineville
Madison Kennedy on missing Rio 0:34

Madison Kennedy on missing Rio

View More Video