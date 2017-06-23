The new caption contest winner: June 23, 2017

Our relationship with the governor is based on trussed.
The Winner: Scott Tredwell of Advance, N.C.
Runners-up
“We obviously want to preserve the Governor’s executive privilege.”
John Bradey, Matthews
“Finally, a governor we can work with.”
Richard Johnson, Raleigh
“What curse?”
From several readers
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“We’ve got our reshaping of the governor’s powers all wrapped up.”
“The Governor is cursed by his own liberal gauzes.”
“The Governor is bound but still determined.”
“It’s the curse of the gerrymander!”
“We take pride in the body of our work.”
Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account).
