The new capiton contest winner: 06.30.17

Follow me! We’re not dung yet!
The Winner: Loyd Dillon of Charlotte
Runners-up
“Let’s win one for the limper.”
Rick Leissner, Morganton
Blunder Woman
Peter McCormack, Cornelius
“I can’t lead, I won’t follow, and I’ll never get out of the way.”
Rodney Robinson, Lincolnton
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“I’m a cutting-edge legislator!”
“War does not determine who is right, only who is left.”
“To Infinity and Woebegone!”
“Forward into the past!”
“You still kneed me as your leader!”
Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, xxDatexx, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers
