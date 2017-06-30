You Write the Caption

Kevin Siers gives you a chance to play cartoonist

June 30, 2017 9:00 AM

The new capiton contest winner: 06.30.17

Follow me! We’re not dung yet!

The Winner: Loyd Dillon of Charlotte

Runners-up

“Let’s win one for the limper.”

Rick Leissner, Morganton

Blunder Woman

Peter McCormack, Cornelius

“I can’t lead, I won’t follow, and I’ll never get out of the way.”

Rodney Robinson, Lincolnton

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“I’m a cutting-edge legislator!”

“War does not determine who is right, only who is left.”

“To Infinity and Woebegone!”

“Forward into the past!”

“You still kneed me as your leader!”

