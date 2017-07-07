The new winner: 07/07/17

Seven months in and you’ve still got your spark.
The Winner: Gretchen Zollinger of Charlotte
Runners-up
“POUTUS?”
Phil Clutts, Harrisburg
“You’ve said you ‘have all the best words’. But do they all have to be explosive?”
Richard Randall, Cherryville
“You’re da bomb. Believe me.”
Margie Storch, Charlotte
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“Could you confine your outbursts to 7/4 instead of 24/7?”
“Short fuse.”
“Making dawn’s early light feel like twilight’s last gleaming.”
“We know it’s not a smart bomb.”
Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, July 10, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers
Comments