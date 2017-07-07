You Write the Caption

Kevin Siers gives you a chance to play cartoonist

July 07, 2017 12:59 PM

The new winner: 07/07/17

Seven months in and you’ve still got your spark.

The Winner: Gretchen Zollinger of Charlotte

Runners-up

“POUTUS?”

Phil Clutts, Harrisburg

“You’ve said you ‘have all the best words’. But do they all have to be explosive?”

Richard Randall, Cherryville

“You’re da bomb. Believe me.”

Margie Storch, Charlotte

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“Could you confine your outbursts to 7/4 instead of 24/7?”

“Short fuse.”

“Making dawn’s early light feel like twilight’s last gleaming.”

“We know it’s not a smart bomb.”

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, July 10, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

  Comments  

