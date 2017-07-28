The new caption contest winner: July 28, 2017

Scamlet.
The Winner: Ross Levin of Charlotte
Runners-up
“We are arrant knaves all, believe none of us.” -- Hamlet
Bill McGloughlin, Charlotte
“A fellow of infinite request.”
Russ Cole, Charlotte
“Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer wins and losses that cost an outrageous fortune, or to take arms against a sea of subsidies, and by opposing end them.”
Gary Wilhite, Charlotte
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“To build, perchance to dream.”
“To green or not to green, that is the question.”
“Our wills and fates so contrary run!”
“Alas, poor MLS, a fellow of infinite boredom.”
“Neither a borrower nor a lender be, ‘Tis better thou winnest a subsidy.”
“For in that sleaze and debt, what dreams may come?”
