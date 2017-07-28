You Write the Caption

Kevin Siers gives you a chance to play cartoonist

The new caption contest winner: July 28, 2017

July 28, 2017 9:01 AM

Scamlet.

The Winner: Ross Levin of Charlotte

Runners-up

“We are arrant knaves all, believe none of us.” -- Hamlet

Bill McGloughlin, Charlotte

“A fellow of infinite request.”

Russ Cole, Charlotte

“Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer wins and losses that cost an outrageous fortune, or to take arms against a sea of subsidies, and by opposing end them.”

Gary Wilhite, Charlotte

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“To build, perchance to dream.”

“To green or not to green, that is the question.”

“Our wills and fates so contrary run!”

“Alas, poor MLS, a fellow of infinite boredom.”

“Neither a borrower nor a lender be, ‘Tis better thou winnest a subsidy.”

“For in that sleaze and debt, what dreams may come?”

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, July 31, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

