The new You Write the Caption contest winner: 09/22/17

September 22, 2017 9:09 AM

Some folks just don’t take me seriously!

The Winner: Rick Leissner of Morganton

Runners-up

“You were expectin’ Kenny? I was expectin’ Jennifer!”

Lee Geiger, Charlotte

“I heard yer favorin’ handouts.”

Ross Levin, Charlotte

“You can Google me.”

From several readers

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“What Observer bias?”

“Let’s commence fussin’ and feudin’!”

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, Sept. 25, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

