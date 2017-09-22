The new You Write the Caption contest winner: 09/22/17

Some folks just don’t take me seriously!
The Winner: Rick Leissner of Morganton
Runners-up
“You were expectin’ Kenny? I was expectin’ Jennifer!”
Lee Geiger, Charlotte
“I heard yer favorin’ handouts.”
Ross Levin, Charlotte
“You can Google me.”
From several readers
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“What Observer bias?”
“Let’s commence fussin’ and feudin’!”
– Kevin Siers
