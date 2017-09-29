You Write the Caption

The new You Write the Caption winner: 09/29/17

September 29, 2017 8:42 AM

Just swinging in the reign.

The Winner: Pat Foley of Homer Glen, Ill.

Runners-up

“Will someone please close the White House doors?”

John Bradey, Matthews

“It’s getting harder and harder to hang on.”

Susan Gale Wickes, Richmond, Ind.

“When did you say the season ends?”

Phil Clutts, Harrisburg

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“I’m just doing this out of a personal sense of duty.”

“Well, now we know what happened to the rest of his staff.”

“This storm is all about the ‘I.’ 

“This storm has two eyes.”

“We’re still finding our bearings.”

“All this controversy is a tempest in a teapot.”

“If global warming brings hurricanes, do presidential meltdowns spawn Twitter storms?”

“The answer, my friend, isn’t blowing in the wind.”

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, Oct. 2, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

