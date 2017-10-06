You Write the Caption

The new You Write the Caption winner: Oct. 6, 2017

October 06, 2017 9:05 AM

I guess I should have checked in earlier.

The Winner: Susan Gale Wickes of Richmond, Ind.

Runners-up

“The administration gave me the bird.”

Rodney Robinson, Lincolnton

“At least it’s still private.”

Phil Clutts, Harrisburg

“I guess the Price wasn’t right.”

From many readers

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“I’d happily cover the baggage fee.”

“Are you sure this is an upgrade?”

“First class all the way!”

“So this is what ‘economy’ looks like.”

“The departure was a little abrupt.”

“The check writer is in the mail.”

“I’m just carrion now.”

“Now THAT’s a deficit hawk.”

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, Oct. 9, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

