The new You Write the Caption winner: Oct. 6, 2017

The Winner: Susan Gale Wickes of Richmond, Ind.
Runners-up
“The administration gave me the bird.”
Rodney Robinson, Lincolnton
“At least it’s still private.”
Phil Clutts, Harrisburg
“I guess the Price wasn’t right.”
From many readers
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“I’d happily cover the baggage fee.”
“Are you sure this is an upgrade?”
“First class all the way!”
“So this is what ‘economy’ looks like.”
“The departure was a little abrupt.”
“The check writer is in the mail.”
“I’m just carrion now.”
“Now THAT’s a deficit hawk.”
Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account).
