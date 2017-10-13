The new You Write the Caption winner: 10/13/17

So the millennials finally took over the city council.
The Winner: Robert Coppela of Charlotte
Runners-up
“They’ll stop at nothing to lure Amazon here.”
Phil Clutts, Harrisburg
“No duh!”
John Barrera, Charlotte
“You’ve heard of the King of Beers? Well, we’re the Queen of Breweries.”
With variations, from several readers
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“Wooden Robot meets Bronze Queen.”
“Olde Mecklenburg, 'tis of thee...”
“Now I understand why Queen Charlotte appears to be falling on her Heineken.”
“We used to have churches on every corner, now it’s breweries.”
“We’re best known for our craft beer consumption.”
“The Queen of Beers, but wiser.”
“Looks like Charlotte has had more than one.”
“They’re really overdoing this ‘First in Flight’ thing.”
“Bottoms up, obviously.”
Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, Oct. 16, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers
Comments