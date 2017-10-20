The new You Write the Caption winner: 10/20/17

Trick or treaty!
The Winner: Phil Clutts of Harrisburg
Runners-up
“Can we hurry this up? I have a big test tomorrow.”
Robert Coppela, Charlotte
“Hello, Mitch. Donald sent me.”
Rick Leissner, Morganton.
“What a coincidence. I cause cavities too.”
Scott Tredwell, Advance, N.C.
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“I know I’m from the sixties, but I’m still relevant.”
“Got any Fireballs?”
“Who knew Halloween could be such a blast?”
“I’m worse than I look.”
“Armageddon tired.”
“Are we scared yet?”
“I’m going to make you an offer you can’t defuse.”
