The new You Write the Caption winner: 10/20/17

October 20, 2017 12:35 PM

Trick or treaty!

The Winner: Phil Clutts of Harrisburg

Runners-up

“Can we hurry this up? I have a big test tomorrow.”

Robert Coppela, Charlotte

“Hello, Mitch. Donald sent me.”

Rick Leissner, Morganton.

“What a coincidence. I cause cavities too.”

Scott Tredwell, Advance, N.C.

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“I know I’m from the sixties, but I’m still relevant.”

“Got any Fireballs?”

“Who knew Halloween could be such a blast?”

“I’m worse than I look.”

“Armageddon tired.”

“Are we scared yet?”

“I’m going to make you an offer you can’t defuse.”

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, Oct. 23, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

