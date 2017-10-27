You Write the Caption

Kevin Siers gives you a chance to play cartoonist

The new You Write the Caption winner: 10/27/17

October 27, 2017 9:37 AM

We thought he would have been thrown out by now.

The Winner: Steven A. Meckler of Charlotte

Runners-up

“A Don’t-Know-Jack O’Lantern..”

Bill McGloughlin, Charlotte

“He thinks no one can hold a candle to him.”

Phil Clutts, Harrisburg

“Trick or tweet!”

From many readers

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“He’s still full of it.”

“Yes, Virginia, there is a Great Trumpkin.”

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, Oct. 30, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

