The new You Write the Caption winner: 11/10/17

Can anyone calculate the half-life of a Clinton investigation?
The Winner: Scott Tredwell of Advance, N.C.
Runners-up
“I’m detecting a vast right-wing conspiracy.”
Mike Monroe, Charlotte
“It’s not talk radio-active.”
Dennis Haire, Rock Hill
“We’ve Hazmat the enemy and he is us.”
Carolyn Hudson, Columbia, S.C.
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“Good thing we’re used to handling hazardous material.”
“We’re well-suited for the Russia investigation.”
“We'll set this on Trump's doorstep, light it on fire, ring the door bell and run.”
Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, Nov. 13, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers
Comments