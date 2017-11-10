You Write the Caption

You Write the Caption

Kevin Siers gives you a chance to play cartoonist

You Write the Caption

The new You Write the Caption winner: 11/10/17

November 10, 2017 8:46 AM

Can anyone calculate the half-life of a Clinton investigation?

The Winner: Scott Tredwell of Advance, N.C.

Runners-up

“I’m detecting a vast right-wing conspiracy.”

Mike Monroe, Charlotte

“It’s not talk radio-active.”

Dennis Haire, Rock Hill

“We’ve Hazmat the enemy and he is us.”

Carolyn Hudson, Columbia, S.C.

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“Good thing we’re used to handling hazardous material.”

“We’re well-suited for the Russia investigation.”

“We'll set this on Trump's doorstep, light it on fire, ring the door bell and run.”

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, Nov. 13, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charlotte Christian QB Garrett Shrader

    Charlotte Christian QB has 13 Division I offers and 5000 yards passing in his career

Charlotte Christian QB Garrett Shrader

Charlotte Christian QB Garrett Shrader 2:12

Charlotte Christian QB Garrett Shrader
Panthers' tight end Greg Olsen on his upcoming cameo in the Fox broadcast booth. 0:52

Panthers' tight end Greg Olsen on his upcoming cameo in the Fox broadcast booth.
Panthers' Thomas Davis on the swagger that comes with having the NFL‘s top defense. 0:39

Panthers' Thomas Davis on the swagger that comes with having the NFL‘s top defense.

View More Video