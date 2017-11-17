You Write the Caption

Kevin Siers gives you a chance to play cartoonist

The new winner: 11/17/17

November 17, 2017 09:00 AM

It’s now the Anti-cultural Revolution.

The Winner: Richard Randall of Cherryville

Runners-up

“Putin will be jealous.”

Steve Copulsky, Charlotte

“Here’s Mao Tse Tung and Can’t Hold Tongue.”

Joseph J. Salerno, Charlotte

“And the one on the right is our new Western Branch Manager.”

Phil Vavra, Charlotte

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“They both prefer clothing made in China.”

“Chinese Marxist and Groucho Marxist.”

“We call this one the Great Creep Forward.”

“The Great Leap Backward.”

“The Great Leader and the Great Tweeter.”

“He made China great again.”

“He expected the utmost loyalty, adoration, and even god-like worship; and so did Chairman Mao.”

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, Nov. 27, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

