You Write the Caption

You Write the Caption

Kevin Siers gives you a chance to play cartoonist

You Write the Caption

The new You Write the Caption winner: 12/01/17

December 01, 2017 09:09 AM

UPDATED November 30, 2017 01:25 PM

God bless us everyone, but especially me.

The Winner: Rick Leissner of Morganton

Runners-up

“This year, Christmas is only for fat cats.”

From several readers

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s the gift of the MAGA -- nothing but empty promises.”

With variations, from several readers

“This year, it’s Santa Claws.”

With variations, from many readers

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, Dec. 4, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2

    Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts steps down next week after two turbulent years in the job. She sat down to talk about her handling of the Keith Scott protests, HB2 and other issues.

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2 1:26

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2
Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts reflects on the Keith Scott shooting 2:50

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts reflects on the Keith Scott shooting
Clemson's bar in Charlotte? Draught claims the title. 1:09

Clemson's bar in Charlotte? Draught claims the title.

View More Video