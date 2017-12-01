The new You Write the Caption winner: 12/01/17

God bless us everyone, but especially me.
The Winner: Rick Leissner of Morganton
Runners-up
“This year, Christmas is only for fat cats.”
From several readers
“It’s the gift of the MAGA -- nothing but empty promises.”
With variations, from several readers
“This year, it’s Santa Claws.”
With variations, from many readers
