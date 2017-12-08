The new You Write the Caption winner: 12/08/17

All I want for Christmas is a little Moore.
The Winner: John Rudasill of Cherryville
Runners-up
“See, the middle class is already prospering.”
Rick Leissner, Morganton
“Obama killed it!”
Richard Randall, Cherryville
“I made Christmas great again!”
From many readers
Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:
“This year’s Christmas tree is the biggest tree in history. Much larger than my predecessor ever had.”
“This is the tallest, most beautifully decorated tree in history. Believe me!”
“Only I can make a tree.”
“See, war on Christmas!”
“Democrats didn’t support it.”
“Fake tree.”
“Another Bush that won’t stand up for me.”
“With your tax cut you'll be able to buy a better Christmas tree.”
“My greatest accomplishment! Now on to the tax package!”
“Maybe now they’ll quit calling me the Great Pumpkin.”
“This is fake news! I would never work for Peanuts!”
Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account).
