You Write the Caption

You Write the Caption

Kevin Siers gives you a chance to play cartoonist

You Write the Caption

The new You Write the Caption winner: 12/08/17

December 08, 2017 08:33 AM

UPDATED December 07, 2017 04:37 PM

All I want for Christmas is a little Moore.

The Winner: John Rudasill of Cherryville

Runners-up

“See, the middle class is already prospering.”

Rick Leissner, Morganton

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Obama killed it!”

Richard Randall, Cherryville

“I made Christmas great again!”

From many readers

Here are a few more entries from this week that caught our eye:

“This year’s Christmas tree is the biggest tree in history. Much larger than my predecessor ever had.”

“This is the tallest, most beautifully decorated tree in history. Believe me!”

“Only I can make a tree.”

“See, war on Christmas!”

“Democrats didn’t support it.”

“Fake tree.”

“Another Bush that won’t stand up for me.”

“With your tax cut you'll be able to buy a better Christmas tree.”

“My greatest accomplishment! Now on to the tax package!”

“Maybe now they’ll quit calling me the Great Pumpkin.”

“This is fake news! I would never work for Peanuts!”

Feel free to join a discussion about the winner, add more captions of your own, or let us know your favorites in the 'Comments' section below (using your Facebook account). Please join us again Monday, Dec. 11, for a new cartoon caption challenge. – Kevin Siers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

    Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return alongside executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Pratt and Howard are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 2:31

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why. 1:28

This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why.
Panthers Devin Funchess thinks its going to be fun competing against the Vikings 0:51

Panthers Devin Funchess thinks its going to be fun competing against the Vikings

View More Video