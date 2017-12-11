You Write the Caption

Kevin Siers gives you a chance to play cartoonist

Your new You Write the Caption challenge: 12/11/17

December 11, 2017 10:10 AM

Welcome to You Write the Caption, the Charlotte Observer cartoon caption contest, an opportunity to test your wit and win a prize. Each Monday, Observer editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers will post a political cartoon that needs a caption and invite readers to write one. Winner will receive a print of the cartoon with the caption on it. To learn more about our contest and see our caption writing guidelines, please click here.

Please include your MAILING ADDRESS and daytime phone number. Entries without a mailing address can not be considered as finalists.

Deadline for entries is NOON, Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Enter as many times as you wish. To submit your caption on-line, just click here to email us, or address your e-mail to caption@charlotteobserver.com

To mail your caption to the Observer, address it to You Write the Caption, Editorial Department, The Charlotte Observer, P.O. Box 30308, Charlotte, NC 28230-0308.

Winner will be announced Friday morning online and in the print newspaper Monday. Kevin Siers

