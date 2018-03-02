The new You Write the Caption winner, and the end of an era: 03/02/18

Still skating on thin ice with the LGBT community.
The Winner: Martin Settle of Charlotte
Runners-up
“This job is just tutu much.”
Charlene Bolt, Charlotte
“Why are all the judges Republicans?”
John Bradey, Matthews
“Being Governor is not what it’s cracked up to be.”
From many readers
Here’s another entry from this week that caught our eye:
“Perhaps I’m just not sharp enough.”
“I was hoping for some slush fun.”
And now announcing the end of an era: This week the You Write the Caption contest says goodbye, as it goes on an indefinite hiatus. I want to thank all our readers who have contributed caption entries over the years for making this feature the success it has been. Since the contest’s start in 2006 (a pretty good run), you’ve amazed me time and time again with amusing and fitting gag lines to cartoons that were drawn without any preconceived idea as to what they were about. Congrats to all the winners! And to those winners who have not received their cartoon prize yet, rest assured we’re working to get them sent to you as soon as we can. Thanks again, readers, and we’ll continue to see you in the funny pages . . . well, the Opinion pages, that is . . .! – Kevin Siers
