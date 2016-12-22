Squawking goodbye to 2016

Charlotte Squawks is an annual stage show poking fun at politics, pop culture and sports through satire and musical parodies. Produced by the Blumenthal and featuring Mike Collins of WFAE’s Charlotte Talks, the show runs every June in the Booth Theater and just finished its 12th season.
We had co-producer and sole writer Brian Kahn share some of his parody lyrics, including a few of last year’s hits and some early contenders for next year’s show. Brian, a litigation partner at McGuireWoods LLP, also agreed to pick up his cartooning pen to illustrate his songs. From House Bill 2 to I-77 tolls to the Panthers, Brian has it covered.
