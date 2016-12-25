The Buzz 12.26.16

Editor’s note: We heard you: A handful of you don’t want the Buzz to end. Others apparently missed our Dec. 8 and 9 note saying it would be discontinued: “Where the heck is the Buzz? Did y’all exterminate it?” So, here’s one last holiday Buzz blast.
Beware of that swamp. Trump’s billion-dollar alligators will bite your assets off!
Obama played the race card; Clinton played the woman card; America played the Trump card.
What’s next? Ronald McDonald appointed White House chef?
We used to call people who didn’t pay taxes deadbeats. Now we call them Mr President.
New holiday show in Raleigh: How the Grinches Stole Democracy!
HB2 reset? More like a mayoral reset!
Thought the zoo was in Asheboro, not Raleigh.
Happiness is watching N.C. Republicans dig their own grave.
If Charlotte wants to succeed, it must secede.
Forget libraries, put polling booths in malls!
The Electoral College is a hedge against an oppressive majority. Don’t trim the hedge.
Sorry Franklin, but if God interfered she’d do better than Trump.
Franklin’s apple fell a long, long way from the tree!
Thanks to Jill Stein, Hillary lost the same election twice!
Dickie Benzie should be penalized 15 yards for taunting.
Elf on a Shelf: Santa’s snitch.
Newest Charlotte attraction: the Scaleybark Road auto obstacle course.
CMS... When it’s not a plum job, you don’t get peachy applicants.
Did the N.C. GOP veto the Buzz too?
Seven days without the Buzz makes one weak.
“Addicted readers endure sudden Buzz cut.” Sniff.
