Think Charlotte had a challenging 2016? Look at what awaits in 2017

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls Pause

2:14 In AT&T fiber project, worker pays a steep price: amputation of finger

0:33 500 power trucks roll out to help restore power after Hurricane Matthew

1:12 What's the future of SouthPark?

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away

1:31 Panthers pack up Monday

0:45 New Year's Eve in uptown Charlotte

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets