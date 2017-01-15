King’s vision went beyond racial justice

Before his assassination in 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. had been recognized as Time Magazine’s “Man of the Year,” won the Nobel Peace Prize – at age 35, its youngest recipient – and earned worldwide admiration as leader of a nonviolent movement to impel his nation to fulfill the noblest aspirations in its Declaration of Independence.
Soon after his death, legislation was introduced in Congress to create an annual federal holiday in his honor. The proposal took 15 years to become law, though Congress had been pushed by President Jimmy Carter, by petitions bearing 6 million signatures, and by Stevie Wonder’s 1980 hit song “Happy Birthday” (I just never understood / How a man who died for good / Could not have a day that would / Be set aside for his recognition).
Congress approved the holiday in 1983, with Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., among its supporters, and President Ronald Reagan signed it into law. Looking back, two impressions come to mind. First, the holiday advocates’ victory also resulted in a victory for its most vociferous opponent, Jesse Helms, who in his five Senate terms opposed virtually everything King stood for. Second, the holiday’s opponents may have had a clearer appreciation of the radical breadth of King’s mission than its supporters were willing to acknowledge.
First, North Carolina’s 1984 Senate election. Challenger Jim Hunt, a popular two-term governor, led by 25 percentage points in polls before October 1983, when Helms began his filibuster opposing the King holiday. By December, Hunt’s lead was cut in half. Ultimately, Helms won 52 percent to 48, taking 60 percent of the state’s white vote.
Second, King’s mission. Helms and his allies focused primarily on King’s association with Communists. A broader debate might have examined the evolution of King’s crusade, to include opposition to the use of military force abroad and advocacy of radical redistribution of wealth at home.
In foreign affairs, King extended his nonviolent philosophy to advocate U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam, urge young men to avoid military service and describe America as an imperialist power and “the world’s greatest purveyor of violence.”
To eliminate poverty King called for government action to provide citizens a guaranteed income equal to the national median. In 1967 he wrote, “We as a nation must undergo a radical revolution of values. We must rapidly begin the shift from a ‘thing-oriented’ society to a ‘person-oriented’ society. When machines and computers, profit motives and property rights are considered more important than people, ... racism, materialism and militarism are incapable of being conquered.”
Over time, we Americans tend to smooth our historic figures’ sharp edges. So we have done with King. He was indeed a heroic preacher who led a nonviolent crusade against racial injustice. But his dream for America was much more expansive. His views were radical in his time, and some remain radical today. To appropriately honor him, we should not only celebrate his quest for racial justice but also consider seriously the broader concerns to which he devoted his life.
