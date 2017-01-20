Why is CMS hush-hush on basics?

The public funds Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools with its tax dollars, and parents entrust the system with their most precious possession: their children. You would think providing them basic information would be a no-brainer.
But the schools’ so-called Communications Services department doesn’t always live up to its name.
After a student was caught with a gun at Randolph Middle School this week, the Observer’s Ann Doss Helms tried to get details, including a basic question: How many guns have been found on CMS campuses this year?
CMS wouldn’t say, even though the district is required to track that statistic and others around criminal incidents. Helms also asked what kind of gun was found, whether it was loaded and the student’s age and grade. CMS revealed none of that, even though that information is not protected by law.
After Helms wrote that story, Superintendent Ann Clark said the gun tally would be released. The numbers show a significant uptick in guns in schools: 11 have been found halfway through the school year, more than have been found in any full school year over the past eight years. CMS is on pace to confiscate the most guns since 2006-07.
This is not an uncommon response from CMS. Recently, the district would not reveal how many people applied for a job eventually given to former state Rep. Charles Jeter.
Come on, CMS. Stop hiding the basics from your paying public.
Comments