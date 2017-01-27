Is county’s soccer deal even legal?

Voters, Mecklenburg County commissioners and Charlotte’s City Council debated this week whether funding a Major League Soccer stadium for Bruton and Marcus Smith is a good idea. We have a bigger question: Is it legal?
Besides agreeing to contribute $43.75 million toward the cost of building a new stadium, commissioners voted 5-4 on Thursday to pay $75 million of the $87.5 million expected from the team, led by the Smiths. The Smiths would pledge to pay that back over 25 years, at $4.26 million a year, or $106.5 million total.
A provision in the state Constitution speaks to counties giving loans to private enterprise. Article V, Section 4, says:
“(3) Gift or loan of credit regulated. No county, city or town, special district, or other unit of local government shall give or lend its credit in aid of any person, association, or corporation, except for public purposes as authorized by general law, and unless approved by a majority of the qualified voters of the unit who vote thereon.”
This raises several questions about the legality of Mecklenburg’s deal. Is the county giving or lending its credit? Is that in aid of a person or corporation? Is it for public purposes as authorized by general law? And what about the requirement that it be approved by a majority of the qualified voters?
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio argued to the editorial board this week that the constitutional provision does not apply because the $75 million is not the county lending its credit. She says the MLS team would be a tenant in the county’s stadium and would simply be making rent payments. If that’s the case, then it’s more accurate to say the county is paying $118.75 million, not $43.75 million, toward stadium construction, and charging rent.
It seems to us that if it walks like a loan and quacks like a loan, it’s a loan. The county would cover $75 million of the Smiths’ up-front costs and would be paid back more than the principal over a 25-year period. Should the team go belly-up midway through the agreement, the county could be stuck. Diorio said details have not been worked out yet, but the payments would be guaranteed by the team’s ownership and the county would work to get repaid by the Smiths if the team failed or moved. Those details will be important. In any case, that doesn’t sound like rent. Rent payments stop when the tenant is no longer using the building.
One could also argue that the deal is not for “public purposes.” The Smiths, who would keep the revenue from stadium operations, stand to benefit as much as or more than anyone. Kara Millonzi, an associate professor at the UNC School of Government, has written about “public purpose” provisions in the N.C. Constitution. She says the courts have defined the term on a case-by-case basis. One key test the courts apply is that the activity must “primarily benefit the public and not a private party.” That’s certainly up for debate here.
Finally, there are no plans for a public vote on the deal, which the Constitution requires if the county is indeed giving or lending its credit.
As we’ve said, we think this is a bad deal for taxpayers regardless. But let’s at least make sure it’s not unconstitutional.
