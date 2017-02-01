What next for women who marched?

2:34 Marcus Smith on bringing MLS Soccer to Charlotte Pause

1:50 Gov. McCrory on the NCAA and ACC decisions to move championship games over HB2

3:33 Giving fraud a bad name: The Ponzi scheme

0:56 Charlotte City Council won't consider repeal Monday

0:33 500 power trucks roll out to help restore power after Hurricane Matthew

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

0:27 CMS teacher greets students with specialized handshakes

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch