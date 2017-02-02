Welcome aboard, Issac J. Bailey

We are excited to share the news that long-time acclaimed journalist Issac J. Bailey will be joining the Observer editorial board on an interim basis.
Bailey was a reporter, editor and columnist for the Sun-News in Myrtle Beach for 18 years. A 1995 graduate of Davidson College, he was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University in 2014 and has been published by several national outlets, including Politico.com, CNN.com and Esquire.com.
He has won numerous writing awards, including from the National Society of Newspaper Columnists, the Casey Medals and the National Association of Black Journalists.
Loyal Observer readers might remember his name and face; he has written a half-dozen columns for these pages over the past year or so.
Starting now and over the coming months, Bailey will participate in editorial board discussions and write unsigned editorials representing the views of the entire board. We are glad to have him on board and are confident you will appreciate his insightful thinking and writing.
Taylor Batten
