Backers don’t have to defend all of Trump

Donald Trump is unique among anyone who has walked into the White House in modern times, maybe ever. There’s little dispute about that. Everything he says and does has been debated, with some assuming the worst of his intentions, others hoping for the best.
At some point, though, reality must be our guide. That truth began hitting home last week after the new president’s immigration executive order caused chaos, sparked protests and generated unflattering headlines throughout the world about how Earth’s lone superpower had succumbed to irrational fear and folded itself into a cowardly crouch.
We’ve called on top Republicans in North Carolina, and everywhere, to take a stand now before it’s too late, to make clear what kind of country they want the United States to be. (Roger Stanton, chairman of the Union County Republican Party, didn’t hold up his end of the bargain when he called the Women’s March “the hag and hos show,” though he later apologized.)
This can’t be only about elected officials demanding high standards. Everyday Americans must do so as well. How Trump voters respond may be most important of all.
They spent months defending themselves against questions about whether they supported bigotry and racism. They said clearly that they chose Trump because he was a businessman who could bring back manufacturing jobs and “make America great again,” not because they wanted select groups of Americans to be harmed by new policies.
Now it’s time for them to prove that’s what they really meant. When Trump’s erratic actions lead to unnecessary harm to the already-vulnerable, Trump’s supporters should be the first to stand against his recklessness.
They didn’t blink when he demeaned them by claiming he would lose no support even if he shot someone in public, even when he was caught on video talking about casually sexually assaulting women. But they are now in a unique position to rein in his excesses. He seems to need their loyalty the way he needs air. That’s why they can no longer ignore his flaws.
It was in anticipation of days like these that so many – this editorial board among them – raised concerns about then-candidate Trump. During the campaign, he was prone to outbursts of incivility and showed little thirst for figuring out how to lead in the real world instead of as a reality TV character who could change the rules on a whim. Many claimed he was being hyperbolic for effect and should not have been taken literally. His first two weeks proved that rationale wrong. Because Trump’s words always mattered.
They mattered when he talked about Mexican immigrants as rapists and murderers, mattered when he shrugged off the report of two of his supporters beating a homeless Hispanic man in his name, mattered when he fueled the bigoted conspiracy that the nation’s first black president wasn’t really an American. They mattered when he called for a Muslim ban.
And they matter now.
Trump spent months revealing his true character. It’s time we start believing what he has repeatedly shown us. It’s time to stop debating what’s in his heart and start reckoning with the damage he has caused and look for ways to prevent further harm.
