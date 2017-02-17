Legislators should cool off before lobbying

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants Pause

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

3:29 Lisette Baumgardner discusses sewer leak caused by fiber contractor

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines

1:25 Lisette Baumgardner discusses contractor damage to her home

2:22 Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good talks coal ash cleanup

0:55 Charlotte-Havana inaugural flight

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know