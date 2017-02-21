The two things that could spike a teacher pay raise

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines Pause

2:22 Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good talks coal ash cleanup

2:07 Kevin Harvick recounts his NASCAR victory at Kansas Speedway

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team

1:24 Understanding H-1B Visas

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

2:50 Gov. Cooper announces teacher pay plan

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy