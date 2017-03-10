16-year-olds should not be in adult jails; raise the age

When you are one of only two states in the nation to do something, you’re either visionary or far behind the times. North Carolina is far behind by treating 16- and 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system.
Child advocates have been pushing “Raise the Age” legislation in North Carolina for years, but there’s reason to believe that this might be the year it gets done. Sixty-eight N.C. representatives, from both parties, are co-sponsoring House Bill 280. And the Senate might go along this year given widespread support for the bill from sheriffs, police chiefs, the N.C. Chamber and a number of liberal and conservative advocacy groups.
Every day in North Carolina, teens charged with the most minor offenses are being put through the adult system. They are less likely to get treatment and counseling that could get them on the right track, and if convicted of so much as a misdemeanor they are saddled with a criminal record for life.
History and other states’ experience show that juveniles are more likely to become repeat offenders when put through the adult system rather than the juvenile justice system. So raising the age would also save taxpayers money.
Juveniles charged with serious felonies would still be handled in adult court. This bill would apply only to misdemeanors and lower-level felonies.
Legislators understandably don’t want to be soft on crime. But as the support of sheriffs and police attests, raising the age is the best way to achieve true justice.
