Federal judges in Hawaii count, too

Does Hawaii count as less of a state than, say, Alabama? Attorney General Jeff Sessions seems to think so.
Sessions dismissed Hawaii in an interview on “The Mark Levin Show,” a conservative radio talk show, this week.
“I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the president of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and constitutional power,” Sessions said, according to the New York Times.
An island in the Pacific? While technically true, Hawaii is better known as one of the 50 United States. (And the state is a chain of eight islands, one named Hawaii.)
Sessions was criticizing a ruling from U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson last month that blocked President Trump’s travel ban on several Muslim countries. Watson was confirmed to the federal bench in a 94-0 vote that included support from Sessions.
A Sessions spokesman responded to the New York Times with an email saying, “Hawaii is, in fact, an island in the Pacific – a beautiful one where the attorney general’s granddaughter was born. The point, however, is that there is a problem when a flawed opinion by a single judge can block the president’s lawful exercise of authority to keep the entire country safe.”
It seems to us Sessions is sitting on an island of his own.
